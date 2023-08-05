Top 10 Moments In T20 Cricket That Defined Team India | PICS
05 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
T20 World Cup 2007 triumph under MS Dhoni's leadership.
Knocking out mighty Australia in the semifinal match of the T20I World Cup 2007.
Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad and the fastest T20 fifty in the T20 World Cup 2007.
Suresh Raina becomes the first Indian player to score a century for India in the 2010 T20 World Cup.
Team India's highest successful run chase of 208 against the West Indies in 2016.
Last Ball win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2016.
Win against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016 at Mohali to reach the semifinals.
Rohit Sharma created history by scoring a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka. He registered the joint-fastest century in T20Is.
Defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG.
The last ball six by Dinesh Karthik in the final of the Nidhas Trophy against Bangladesh helped Team India win the title.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List Of Football Team Names Starting With 'Inter' | SEE PICS