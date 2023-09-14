Top 10 Most Popular Cricket Tournaments In The World- In Pics
10. The Australian Tri-Series was first known as the Benson and Hedges World Series.It is an official Australian series taking place during the months of Dec and Jan-Feb.
9. Similar to a World Cup, The Asia Cup features Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal participating. It is a popular cricket fixture that was introduced in 1984 by the Asian Cricket Council.
8. This is a well-known fight between two countries, India and Australia. The format was used for tests, and it witnessed some of the most thrilling ICC cricket championship test matches ever.
7. Natwest is an exclusive England-based One-day International competition that ranks among the greatest in the world. It began in the year 2000, and it was sponsored by National Westminster Bank.
6. IPL is India's most watched sporting event and a strong brand for popular world cricket.
5. It is also known as CLT20. This is one of the most well-known global cricket events at the domestic level. Every year, the top cricketing nations compete in this tournament.
4. The Ashes is a match England and Australia have a fierce rivalry. This tournament's name has a fairly fascinating backstory. When England was defeated by the Australians in 1882.
3. T20 World Cup- The first event was held in 2011. The T20 World Cup quickly grew popular in all nations, making it one of the most well-known cricket tournaments in the world.
2. It is an ICC initiative tournament that ranks second only to the prestigious ICC World Cup. It also has a miniature World Cup.
1. The ICC World Cup is the most renowned and dignified competition, as well as the largest cricket extravaganza, held every four years, and it also serves as the venue for the best matches. This is also the most-watched cricket event in the globe.
