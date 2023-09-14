Top 10 Most Popular WWE Superstars of All Time- In Pics
The Undertaker is widely recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.
John Cena is one of WWE's most popular superstars. John Cena is the most popular WWE wrestler in India, and his fan base is unparalleled.
Hulk Hogan was a well-known and popular wrestler during his era. And few WWE wrestlers now can compete with him in terms of popularity. His WWE career spans several decades.
Roman Reigns is the most prominent and well-known WWE Superstar at the moment. His full name is Leati Joseph Joe Anoai, but he is better known as Roman Reigns around the world.
Shawn Michaels is regarded as one of the top wrestlers in the world. In 1985, he made his professional debut. The Heart Break Kid has remained one of WWE's greatest players since then.
Cold as stone Steve Austin is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Stone Cold is a well-known name from the 1990s who has won 19 championships.
Actor, wrestler, and entrepreneur. The Rock is widely regarded as the world's best professional wrestler.
Triple H's stunning features helped him achieve a lot of fame in a short amount of time. Triple H is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time.
Khali, the Great. Dalip Singh Rana is his real name, and he is Indian. The Great Khali lives in Dhirina, a town in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh's district Sirmaur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, PAK vs SL: Last 5 Matches Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka