Top 10 ODI Knocks Of MS Dhoni
07 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are the top 10 ODI knocks of MS Dhoni.
Dhoni scored his first international century against Pakistan. He scored 148 runs at Visakhapatnam in 2005.
Dhoni's match-winning innings of 183* against Sri Lanka at Jaipur in 2005 broked all kinds of records.
MS Dhoni scored 72* vs Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium at Lahore in 2006.
Dhoni's match-winning 91* against Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2011 remains the most significant performance of his career.
The finisher scored 44* against Australia at Adelaide in 2012.
Dhoni's 113* against Pakistan, after his side was reduced to 29/5 in the 10th over, will go down as one of the best innings played by a No.7 batsman.
Dhoni's 45 runs and last-over blitz in the Celkon Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2013 will go down as an all-time classic.
139 runs against Australia at Mohali in 2013 is one the classic knocks of captain cool.
His 92 runs in 86-ball stay at the crease against South Africa at Indore in 2015 includes seven fours and four sixes.
Dhoni's ability to perform under pressure remained unparalleled. His 134 runs against England at Cuttack in 2017 is considered as the best knock under pressure.
