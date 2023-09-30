Top 10 Players With Most Runs In World Cup History Batting At No.4
Pakistan's batter Javed Miandad tops the list, he has 906 runs to his tally from 21 innings in the tournament.
Ross Taylor strikes at number two with 895 runs from 24 innings. He has scored one century and five 50s.
Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke hits the list at number three. He has smashed 823 runs in 18 matches.
Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Aravinda de Silva has scored 770 runs from 20 innings. He has smashed two 100s and four half centuries.
Another Sri Lankan Cricketer Mahela Jayawardene comes at number five. He scored 725 runs in 21 innings.
Scott Styris has knocked 713 runs in 15 innings. The Kiwi all-rounder has the highest score of 141.
On the other hand, Irish Cricketer Niall O'Brien has 614 runs to his credit.
Former South African Cricketer AB de Villiers has 531 runs to his name. The Proteas batter also has two centuries in World Cups.
New Zealand's Martin Crowe has played 11 matches batting at number four. The Kiwi batter has 504 runs including a ton.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 470 runs at an average of 42.72.
