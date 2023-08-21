Top 10 Stunning Asia Cup Records
21 Aug, 2023
India.com Sports Desk
India have won the Asia Cup seven times which is most by any team.
Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century against Bangladesh in 2012 Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012 is the highest individual score in tournament.
Bangladesh have hosted the tournament five times which is most by any country.
Sanath Jayasuriya is the highest run-getter in Asia Cup with 1220 runs.
Lasith Malinga has taken three five-wicket hauls in Asia Cup - most by any bowler.
Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 30 wickets.
Ajantha Mendis' 6-13 against India in Asia Cup 2008 is the best bowling figure in the tournament's history.
Pakistan's 385/7 in Asia Cup 2010 is the highest team total.
87 by Bangladesh against Pakistan in 2000 is the lowest score in the tournament.
