Top 10 Successful Bowlers In Asia Cup ODI- In Pics
1. M Muralitharan from Sri Lanka has played 24 matches and got 30 wickets with best bowling figures of 3/51.
2. Lasith Malinga is a marquee bowler for Sri Lanka known for his unorthodox action. Malinga clinched 29 wicktes in 14 matches with best figures of 5/34 in Asia Cup ODI.
3. Cricketing legend Ajantha Mendis has taken 26 wickets in just 8 innings he played in Asia Cup. His best performance was 6/13.
4. Saeed Ajmal from Pakistan is a mystery spinner and has taken 25 wickets in 12 matches at Asia Cup. His best figures are 4/29.
5. Ravindra Jadeja is the only successful Indian bowler to feature in this list. Playing just 18 matches Jadeja got 24 wickets with best figures of 4/29.
6. Chandimana Vaas played for Sri Lanka, He took 23 wickets in 19 Innings with best figures of 3/30.
7. Left arm fast bowler Ifran Pathan has featured in 12 Innings of Asia Cup, he took 22 wickets with best figures of 4/32.
8. Cricketing legend Sanath Jayasuriya has played 21 innings out of which he achieved 22 wickets with best bowling figure of 4/49.
9. Abdur Razzak from Bangladesh has taken 22 wickets in 18 matches he played. His best figures are 3/17 in Asia Cup.
10. Shakib Al Hasan plays for Bangladesh has clinched 21 wickets in 17 matches at Asia Cup. His best figures are 4/42.
