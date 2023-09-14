Top 10 Tallest Soccer Players In The World- In Pics

14 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

10. Øyvind Hoås – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)

9. Even Iversen – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)

8. Kjell Petter Opheim – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)

7. Costel Pantilimon – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)

6. Lacina Traore – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)

5. Tor Hogne Aarøy – 6 Feet 8 1_2 Inches (2.04 Meters)

4. Yang Changpeng – 6 Feet 8 1_2 Inches (2.05 Meters)

3. Vanja Iveša – 6 Feet 9 Inches (2.05 Meters)

2. Paul Millar – 6 Feet 10 Inches (2.08 Meters)

1. Kristof van Hout – 6 Feet 10 Inches (2.08 Meters)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs SL Head To Head; All You Need To Know

 Find Out More