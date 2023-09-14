Top 10 Tallest Soccer Players In The World- In Pics
10. Øyvind Hoås – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)
9. Even Iversen – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)
8. Kjell Petter Opheim – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)
7. Costel Pantilimon – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)
6. Lacina Traore – 6 Feet 8 Inches (2.03 Meters)
5. Tor Hogne Aarøy – 6 Feet 8 1_2 Inches (2.04 Meters)
4. Yang Changpeng – 6 Feet 8 1_2 Inches (2.05 Meters)
3. Vanja Iveša – 6 Feet 9 Inches (2.05 Meters)
2. Paul Millar – 6 Feet 10 Inches (2.08 Meters)
1. Kristof van Hout – 6 Feet 10 Inches (2.08 Meters)
