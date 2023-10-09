Giant Silva, Height: 7’2 (2.18 m). Giant Silva’s wrestling career was short-lived but it was hard for him to go unnoticed.
08 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Kane, Height: 7’0 (2.13 m). Kane won three World Championships and at one point held the record for most eliminations.
Nathan Jones, Height: 6’11 (2.11 m). Nathan Jones had the potential to succeed in WWE with background in powerlifting and MMA.
Omos, Height: 7’3 (2.21 m). Omos has only a few losses, with two of them to top stars Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.
Shanky, Height: 7’0 (2.13 m). Hailing from India, Shanky was booked alongside Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan.
The Great Khali, Height: 7’1 (2.15 m). The Indian had an undefeated streak beating The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena.
The Yeti/The Super Giant Ninja/Reese: Height: 7’2 (2.18 m). He underwent several name changes and repackages without success.
Andre the Giant, Height: 7’4 (2.24 m). Arguably the best that WWE has ever produced with a 121-23 win-loss card.
Big Show, Height: 7’0 (2.13 m). Dubbed as The World’s Largest Athlete, he has held 23 championship belts in his career.
Giant Gonzales, Height: 8’0 (2.44 m). He was in a class of his own when it came to size but with limited wrestling skills.
