Top 10 Wicket Takers For India In T20Is

23 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

Yuzvendra Chahal - Wickets: 96 | Matches: 80

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Wickets: 90 | Matches: 87

Jasprit Bumrah - Wickets: 74 | Matches: 62

Hardik Pandya - Wickets: 73 | Matches: 92

Ravichandran Ashwin - Wickets: 72 | Matches: 65

Kuldeep Yadav - Wickets: 52 | Matches: 32

Ravindra Jadeja - Wickets: 51 | Matches: 64

Arshdeep Singh - Wickets: 50 | Matches: 33

Axar Patel - Wickets: 39 | Matches: 45

Ashish Nehra - Wickets: 34 | Matches: 27

