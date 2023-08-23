Top 10 Wicket Takers For India In T20Is
23 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Yuzvendra Chahal - Wickets: 96 | Matches: 80
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Wickets: 90 | Matches: 87
Jasprit Bumrah - Wickets: 74 | Matches: 62
Hardik Pandya - Wickets: 73 | Matches: 92
Ravichandran Ashwin - Wickets: 72 | Matches: 65
Kuldeep Yadav - Wickets: 52 | Matches: 32
Ravindra Jadeja - Wickets: 51 | Matches: 64
Arshdeep Singh - Wickets: 50 | Matches: 33
Axar Patel - Wickets: 39 | Matches: 45
Ashish Nehra - Wickets: 34 | Matches: 27
