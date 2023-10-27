Top 3 South African Batting Performance In World Cups 2023- In Pics
At the ICC World Cup 2023, the South African cricket team has been playing fantastically.
In the One Day World Cup, South Africa's batting lineup has been outstanding. Here are the top 3 batting performances.
The destructive wicket-keeper batsman has been in a brilliant batting form.
Quinton De Kock in 5 innings he scored 407 runs at an average of 81.40.
Another batsman who can wicket-keep and contribute by scoring runs for his team is Heinrich Klaasen. He is incredibly skilled at scoring runs when it matters most.
Heinrich Klaasen in his 5 innings he smashed 288 runs at an average of 57.60 runs
An all-around player who can connect the ball to the boundary is Aiden Markram. Markram can occasionally be a useful spinner.
Looking at his batting statistics Markram in 5 matches he scored 265 runs at an average of 53 runs.
