Top 5 All Time Favourite Indian Opening Pairs In Cricket- In Pics
The Indian cricket team relied heavily on Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's strong opening partnership for almost a decade, as it formed the foundation of their batting order.
Whether it was laying a strong foundation for the team or hitting from the first ball of the game, these two seasoned campaigners did it all for the Indian squad.
Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar formed the most destructive opening partnership in Indian cricket history, with a combo that can best be described as Master and Pupil.
Theses two cricketers opened the innings for India 93 times, scoring 3919 runs at a solid average of 42.13 over the span of nearly a decade.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India's former opening duo in both limited-overs formats, have now been the country's opening batsmen for more than four years.
Since they initially started the innings in 2013, Sharma and Dhawan have done so 75 times. They have scored 3323 runs in 75 innings at a fantastic average of 44.90.
In ODIs, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag began the innings for India 38 times.
This all-Delhi duo accumulated 1870 runs at a fantastic average of 50.54 in 38 ODI innings.
Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth, India's first successful limited overs starting duo, were the country's first choice openers for nearly 6 years between 1981 and 1987.
Gavaskar-Srikkanth generated 1680 runs at an average of 30.80 in 55 innings at the top of the order.
