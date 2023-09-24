Top 5 Bowlers Who Dismissed Virat Kohli In ODIs Most Number Of Times
Ravi Rampaul (WI) - Former West Indies pacer hold the record to dismiss Virat Kohli 6 times in 10 innings.
Tim Southee (NZ) - The Kiwi vetaran hits the list and number two as he dismissed Virat Kohli 6 times in 17 innings.
Jason Holder (WI) - Another West Indian bowler strikes the list at number three as he dimissed Virat Kohli 5 times in 19 innings.
Thisara Parera (SL) - The former Sri Lankan all-rounder comes at number four as he dismissed Virat Kohli 5 times in 24 innings.
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - The number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is ranked fifth on the list as he dismissed Virat Kohli 5 times 11 innings.
Interesting Fact: Virat Kohli is the fastest batter to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals, among other records.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place on 5th October at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: India Batters With Five Or More ODI Centuries in Single Calendar Year