Top 5 Contenders For ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2023 Award

07 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

As the end of this memorable year approaches, the anticipation builds for the prestigious ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Award 2023. Here are the top 5 contenders for the awards.

Suryakumar Yadav: A strong contender for back-to-back wins

Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter

Rashid Khan: Afghanistan’s spin wizard

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka’s magician with ball and bat

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh’s all-round maestro

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently the T20I World No. 1 batter in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings. 

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rohit Sharma To Glenn Maxwell; Most Ducks In History Of IPL

 Find Out More