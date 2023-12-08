Top 5 Contenders For ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year 2023 Award
08 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
As the end of this memorable year approaches, the anticipation builds for the prestigious ICC Men's Test Cricketer Award 2023. Here are the top 5 contenders for the awards.
Ravichandran Ashwin: The Indian off-spinner has picked up 40 wickets in six matches at an outstanding average of 16.42 till now.
Travis Head: The Australian batter has amassed 848 runs in 10 matches at an average of 47.11.
Joe Root: The English batter scored 787 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 65.
Kane Williamson: The New Zealand skipper has scored 671 runs with an average of 67.10, including four centuries till now.
Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian all-rounder has smashed 291 runs in seven games at an average of 35.12. Jadeja also took 33 wickets at an average of 19.39 till now.
Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the No. 1 bowler in the latest ICC test rankings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Players Who Can Replace Virat Kohli In T20I World Cup 2024