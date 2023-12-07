Top 5 Contenders For ICC ODI Player Of The Year Award
07 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
As the end of this memorable year approaches, the anticipation builds for the prestigious ICC ODI Player of the Year Award 2023. Here are the top 5 contenders for the awards.
Shubman Gill: The Indian opener has smashed 1584 runs in 29 games with an impressive average of 63.36 to his name.
Virat Kohli: With scoring 1377 runs in 24 innings at an impressive average of 72.47, Kohli has been the best batter for Indian batting lineup.
Kuldeep Yadav: The Indian wrist-spinner has picked up 48 wickets and emerged as the leading ODI wicket-taker in the ongoing year.
Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 with the best figures of 7/57 vs New Zealand in the semifinal match.
Glenn Maxwell: The Australian batter smashed 413 runs in 11 games in the ODI World Cup 2023. Also with the ball, Maxwell took ten wickets.
India's young sensation, Shubman Gill, is currently the No. 1 ODI batter in the men's ICC rankings. Also, he is the leading ODI run-getter, amassing 1584 runs.
