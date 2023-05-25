Top 5 Contenders Who Can Win The Orange Cap for IPL 2023
25 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
CSK Batter Devon Conway who has amassed 625 runs in 15 matches.
Faf Du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore is current IPL Orange cap holder with 730 runs.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill who has amassed 722 runs in 15 matches.
Virat Kohli, is third in the list with 639 runs against his name.
Yashasvi Jaiswal score 625 runs in 14 matches. He also has the highest strike rate among the top 4 run getters this IPL 2023.
