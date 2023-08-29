Top 5 Cricket Captains with Most ICC Trophies
29 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Meg Lanning | T20 World Cup (2014, 2018, 2020, 2023) | 2023 ODI World Cup
Ricky Ponting | ODI World Cup (2003, 2007) | ICC Champions Trophy (2006, 2009)
MS Dhoni | 2007 T20 World Cup | 2011 World Cup | 2013 ICC Champions Trophy
Darren Sammy | T20 World Cup (2012, 2014)
Clive Lloyd | ODI World Cup (1975, 1979)
The 2023 ODI World Cup will start in October-November. India is hosting the entire competition.
This is the first time India is hosting an ICC ODI World Cup completely on its own.
