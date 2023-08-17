Top 5 Fastest Asia Cup Centuries
17 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shahid Afridi | 53 Balls | Vs Bangladesh | 2010
Sanath Jayasuriya | 55 Balls | Vs Bangladesh | 2008
Suresh Raina | 66 Balls | Vs Hong Kong | 2008
Shahid Afridi | 68 Balls | Vs Sri Lanka | 2010
Sanath Jayasuriya | 72 Balls | Vs Bangladesh | 1997
The Asia Cup 2023 is starting on August 30. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the continental event.
The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup will be played in Kandy on September 2.
Pakistan will host four matches in the Asia Cup 2023 while the rest will be played in Sri Lanka including the final.
Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. This year the Asia Cup will be played in 50-over format considering the ICC World Cup is around the corner.
Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh have already named their squads for the Asia Cup. India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are yet to name theirs.
India are expected to name their Asia Cup squad on August 20 after the second T20I against Ireland.
