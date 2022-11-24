Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari's long-range curler shocked the entire world as the Asian giants went onto beat mighty Argentina 2-1 in their opening Group C fixture.
24 Nov, 2022
Spain's Gavi in their opening group fixture against Costa Rica became the youngest ever player for Spain in World Cups. He also scored a fabulous volleyed goal with the outside of his right foot after making a quick run inside the opposition box.
24 Nov, 2022
Saka's first-time volley against Iran made the England fans go up on their feet as the Arsenal man scored his first ever World Cup goal.
24 Nov, 2022
Japan's Asano ran through the German defence to score an amazing solo goal to give Japan the lead against the 4-time world champions.
24 Nov, 2022
In the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored a clinical header from inside the box to make it 2-0 for the South Americans.
24 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!