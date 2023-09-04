Top 4 Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time
The NBA, (National Basketball Association) is a league of professional basketball teams in North America. It consists of 30 teams in total.
Here are the Top 4 Greatest Basketball Players Of All Time
4. Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years in the NBA.
Kobe Bryant is the only player to score 81 points in a game against Toronto Raptors.
3. LeBron James also known as 'King James' he is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time and is often compared to Michael Jordan.
King James has won 4 NBA championships and has completed 10 NBA finals. He has also played for Miami Heats, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers,
2. Magic Johnson is often regarded as greatest point guard of all time. He played NBA for 13 seasons.
Magic Johnson was 5 time NBA champion, 3 time NBA Finals MVP, and 2 time NBA All-Star Game MVP.
1. Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.
Michael Jordan also nick named as Air Jordan. He played 15 seasons in the NBA and winning 6 NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.
