Top 5 Heart-Winning Post Of Anushka Sharma For Virat Kohli
After Virat Kohli's stellar performance slamming his 47th ODI century and also completed 13,000 ODI runs. Anushka Sharma wrote "Super Knock, super guy".
Anushka Sharma's post Kohli's comeback to form.
Anushka's cryptic post for Kohli amidst rift rumors with Rohit.
Anushka Sharma's post for Kohli on their wedding anniversary.
Anushka's post for Kohli after MCG heroics.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were married on 11 December 2017.
Virat Kohli's marriage took place at The Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany and the stay of one week at the vintage resort can cost you up to INR 1 crore/person.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's ODI Hundreds Against Bangladesh