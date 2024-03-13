Top 5 Highest Partnerships in IPL History (2008 To 2023)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway CSK's highest opening stand in IPL 2022 with 182 runs against SRH on 1 May 2022.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had a partnership of 229 runs for RCB against Gujarat on May 14 2016.
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock had the highest opening partnership of 210* runs for LSG in 2022 against KKR.
Delhi Capitals' 189* runs against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad on 10 May 2012.
RCB has top 10 best partnerships in the IPL
