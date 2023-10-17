Top 5 Highest Team Scores In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
17 Oct, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
1. Punjab - 275/6 in its quota of 20 overs against Andhra Pradesh in 2023.
2. Karnataka - 250/3 in 20 overs against Services in 2019.
3. Mumbai - 243/3 in 20 overs against Punjab in 2019.
4. Gujarat - 233/3 in 20 overs against Kerala in 2013.
5. Saurashtra - 233/7 in 20 overs against Vidarbha in 2021.
Interesting Fact: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Kedar Devdhar from Baroda cricket team has scored most runs in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has amassed 2215 runs.
Interesting Fact: Indian mystical spinner Piyush Chawla from Gujarat cricket team has the highest number of wickets in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scalped a total of 85 wickets.
