Top 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For In 2nd ODI Against West Indies
29 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Ravindra Jadeja: His spin web and clever bowling were hard for hosts to play in the first ODI. Jadeja picked three crucial wickets for his team and returned with a figure of 3/37 in six overs.
Kuldeep Yadav: The chinaman registered exceptional figures of 4/6 from three overs and dismantled West Indies by bundling them out for 114 in 23 overs in the first ODI.
Ishan Kishan: The wicket-keeper batter proved his worth for the opening spot by scoring 52 off 46 balls while hitting seven fours and a six as India defeated the host by five wickets.
Suryakumar Yadav: He will be a good watch in the match against West Indies. His unique style of batting can cause problems for Windies bowlers.
Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder can control the game with his bowling and batting skills. In the first ODI, he scored unbeaten five runs and took one wicket.
The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 29.
The Indian cricket team won the first ODI Match by five wickets at Kensington Oval on Thursday in the three-match ODI series.
