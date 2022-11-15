Germany's Miroslav Klose is the leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. He has scored 16 goals in 24 matches across 4 FIFA World Cups. He won the coveted trophy in 2014.
Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario is the second-highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The Brazilian legend has scored 15 goals in 19 matches across 4 World Cups, winning the coveted trophy twice in 1994 and 2002.
Germany's Gerd Muller is the third highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The 1974 World Cup Winner scored 14 goals in 13 matches across 2 tournaments.
France's Just Fontaine is the only footballer in the list not to have a FIFA World Cup winner's medal. The French forward scored a whooping 13 goals in 6 matches in the 1958 World Cup, which is still an all-time individual record in a single FIFA World Cup tournament.
Arguably one of the greatest footballer the game has ever seen, Brazil's legendary Pele is the only footballer to win 3 FIFA World Cups (1958,1962,1970). He is also the 5th highest goalscorer with 12 goals in 14 matches across 4 tournaments.
