Top 5 Matches To Watch Out For In ODI World Cup 2023
29 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad - October 15
England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad - October 5
Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow - October 13
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dharamsala - October 7
India vs Australia - Chennai - October 8
The ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This is the first time India is independently hosting the ODI World Cup with 10 venues hosting the sport's biggest spectacle.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: England Wicketkeepers With 50 Dismissals In The Ashes