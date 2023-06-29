Top 5 Matches To Watch Out For In ODI World Cup 2023

29 Jun, 2023

Koushik Paul

India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad - October 15

England vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad - October 5

Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow - October 13

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dharamsala - October 7

India vs Australia - Chennai - October 8

The ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is the first time India is independently hosting the ODI World Cup with 10 venues hosting the sport's biggest spectacle.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: England Wicketkeepers With 50 Dismissals In The Ashes

 Find Out More