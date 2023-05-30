MS Dhoni's Emotional Roller-Coaster Ride After CSK Win IPL 2023
30 May, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Ziva hugging daddy Dhoni after CSK win IPL 2023 is arguably one of the cutest moments of the season.
Dhoni consoling Mohit Sharma also caught attention on social media. The gesture was well appreciated.
MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja's bromance after CSK's IPL 2023 win is a treat for fans.
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni celebrate win with Rivabha. The moment goes viral on social space.
Dhoni could not keep a lid over his emotions after Jadeja hit the winning shot. The CSK skipper lifted Jadeja in his arms after the win.
Spotlight on Ziva as the little munchkin gets the opportunity to hold the trophy while posing with the team
Ziva hugging daddy Dhoni after CSK win IPL 2023
