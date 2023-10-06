Top 5 Spinners To Watch Out In ODI World Cup 2023
1. India's chinaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav has been in top form so far this year for India in ODIs.
2. The Aussie leggies Adam Zampa has been in a phenomenal form with the ball in the limited-overs format.
3. The Protea chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi is familiar with Indian conditions, he has been most successful bowlers for South Africa in recent tours of India.
4. Rashid Khan is one of the most celebrated foreign bowlers in India. With an abundance of IPL experience on rank turners in India, Rashid will look to capitalize on the conditions here.
5. The young Lankan spinner, Maheesh Theekshana is likely to play an important role for his side in the World Cup.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS will take place on Sunday, 8 October. (2:00 PM IST)
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS match will be played at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai.
