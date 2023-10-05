Top 5 Worst Bowling Figures in World Cup History- In Pics

05 Oct, 2023

Shawn Dass

Rashid Khan is a marquee player from Afghanistan. Rashid is mostly known for his brilliant bowling performance.

Rashid Khan in 2019 World Cup in a match against England he conceded 110 runs in just 9 overs. This was the worst bowling figure in the history of World Cup.

Martin Snedden is a New Zealand fast-bowler. He conceded 105 runs in just 12 over in a match against England in 1983 World Cup.

Jason Holder is a professional West Indies all rounder.

In 2015 World Cup Jason Holder conceded 104 runs in 10 overs in a match against South Africa

Afghanistan's rising bowler Dawlat Zadran is a right-arm fast bowler.

Dawlat Zadran worst performance came in 2015 World Cup in a match against Australia he conceded 101 runs in his 10 overs of bowling.

Former bowler and coach of Sri Lanka Asantha De Mila is a veteran cricketer.

Asantha De Mila in 1987 World Cup he conceded 97 runs in his 9 overs of bowling in a match against West Indies.

