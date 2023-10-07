Top 5 Youngest Batters To Score Century On ODI World Cup Debut
1. Virat Kohli (IND, 2011) - 22 years old, the modern day maestro Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against Bangladesh in the tournament's opening game in Dhaka.
2. Andy Flower (ZIM, 1992) - 23 years old, Zimbabwe's legendary batter Andy Flower smashed unbeaten 115 runs knock in 152 balls against Sri Lanka.
3. Rachin Ravindra (NZ, 2023) - 23 years old, the young Kiwis batter is the latest cricketer to join the list. Rachin scored hsi first-ever ODI hundred against England in the ongoing World Cup.
4. Nathan Astle (NZ, 1996) - 24 years old, Nathan Astle played an oustanding knock against England as he scored a ton in the WC opener at Ahmedabad.
5. David Miller (SA, 2015) - 25 years old, Swashbuckling Protea batter David Miller scored a sensational century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.
Interesting Fact: Rachin Ravindra became the youngest ever Kiwi batter to score a century in the ODI World Cup.
ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS will take place on Sunday, 8 October. (2:00 PM IST)
