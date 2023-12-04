Top 5 Youngest Players Bought In IPL Auction (From 2008-2022)
04 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mujeeb ur Rahman |2018 | PBKS | ₹ 4 crore | 16 years, 9 months & 30 days
Prayas Ray Barman | 2019 |RCB | ₹ 1.5 crore | 17 years, 1 months & 24 days
Sarfaraz Khan | 2015 | RCB | ₹ 50 lakh | 17 years, 3 months & 25 days
Abhishek Sharma | 2018 | DC | ₹ 55 lakh | 17 years, 4 months & 23 days
Riyan Parag | 2019| RR | ₹ 20 lakh | 18 years, 1 months & 8 days
The IPL 2024 Mini Auction is scheduled for December 19, 2023, in Dubai.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the last year's IPL trophy by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
