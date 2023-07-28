Top 6 India vs Pakistan Rivalry Interesting Facts | In Pics
28 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
India-Pakistan rivalry is arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of cricket.
Both teams have made a name for themselves as two of the greatest cricketing nations.
Here are the top 6 interesting facts from the great rivalry:-
Inzamam Ul Haq lost cool with an Indian fan during a 1997 IND-PAK match, where the fan addressed the cricketer as 'potato'.
Amir Elahi, Gul Mohammad and Abdul Hafeez Kardar represented both India and Pakistan at international level.
The first ODI between the two sides in 1978 laid the foundation of the greatest cricketing rivalry.
A record 6.73 crore viewers watched the India vs Pakistan, 2011 World Cup semi-final match.
Wasim Akram once revealed that Waqar Younis deliberately wanted to run-out himself so that Anil Kumble didn't get his 10th wicket of the innings in the Delhi 1999 Test match.
Abdul Qadir bowled 11th over due to miss calculation by Umpires in the 1984 Asia Cup match against India.
