Top 7 Batsmen To Reach Fastest 19 ODI Centuries
Babar Azam is the fastest batsman to reach 19 centuries in just 102 Innings his latest ODI century came in Asia Cup 2023 versus Nepal.
Hashim Amla got his 19th ODI century in 104 Innings against West Indies.
Virat Kohli completed his 19th ODI century against Bangladesh in just 124 Innings.
Australian Batsmen David Warner completed his 19th ODI century in 139 Innings which came against England.
The South African legend AB de Villiers completed his 19th ODI century in 171 Innings which came against West Indies.
Rohit Sharma's 19 ODI centuries came in 181 Innings against Pakistan.
The West Indian striker Chris Gayle completed his 19 ODI centuries in 189 Innings which came against New Zealand.
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor reached his 19th ODI century in 190 Innings which came against England.
Sachin Tendulkar took 194 Innings to completed his 19th ODI century against Australia
Sourav Ganguly scored his 19th ODI century against England in 197 Innings.
