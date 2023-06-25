Top 7 Footballers Who Rose from POVERTY
7. Carlos Bacca worked as a bus driver’s assistant to make ends meet before pursuing a professional football career. Photo: Instagram
6. Alexis Sanchez cleaned cars and performed acrobatics on the street to earn money. Photo: Instagram
5. Franck Ribery worked as a construction worker alongside his father to make ends meet. Photo: Instagram
4. Angel Di Maria assisted his parents in their work at a local coal yard. Photo: Instagram
3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in petty theft as a child and considered quitting football at the age of 15 to work in the local docks. Photo: Instagram
2. Luis Suarez didn’t even have shoes to play football. Photo: Instagram
1. Cristiano Ronaldo had to work to support his family. Photo: Instagram
