Top 7 Footballers Who Rose from POVERTY

25 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

7. Carlos Bacca worked as a bus driver’s assistant to make ends meet before pursuing a professional football career. Photo: Instagram

6. Alexis Sanchez cleaned cars and performed acrobatics on the street to earn money. Photo: Instagram

5. Franck Ribery worked as a construction worker alongside his father to make ends meet. Photo: Instagram

4. Angel Di Maria assisted his parents in their work at a local coal yard. Photo: Instagram

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in petty theft as a child and considered quitting football at the age of 15 to work in the local docks. Photo: Instagram

2. Luis Suarez didn’t even have shoes to play football. Photo: Instagram

1. Cristiano Ronaldo had to work to support his family. Photo: Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

Next: India's 1983 World Cup Win: How Indians Fared

 Find Out More