Top 9 Batsmen To Score 50+Runs In Asia Cup ODI
Rohit Sharma (IND) has scored 7 fifties in 21 innings in Asia Cup.
Tamim Iqbal (BAN) has scored 6 fifties in 13 innings in Asia Cup.
Shoaib Malik (PAK) has gotten 6 fifty plus scores in 15 innings in Asia Cup.
Promising batsman Shikhar Dhawan (IND) has scored 4 fifties in his 9 innings in Asia Cup.
Talented Virat Kohli (IND) has gotten 4 fifties till now in just 10 innings in Asia Cup.
The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) has scored 4 fifties in 21 innings in Asia Cup.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), is the only Afghan player to feature in this list with 3 fifties in just 5 innings in Asia Cup.
Imam Ul Haq (PAK) has scored 3 fifties in just 5 innings in Asia Cup.
Angelo Mathews (SL) is the only Sri Lankan Player to feature in top 10 list with 3 fifty plus scores in 10 innings at Asia Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Catches Dropped By Any Indian Cricketer In Last 5 Years