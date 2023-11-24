Top 9 Interesting Facts About Rinku Singh with Cricket Records
24 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
FULL NAME: Rinku Khanchand Singh
Birth Place: Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
BATTING STYLE: Left hand Bat
BOWLING STYLE: Right arm Offbreak
Debut Match: Ireland vs India at Dublin (Malahide) - August 18, 2023
Teams: Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Uttar Pradesh Under-19s
During the match against GT in the IPL 2023, Rinku became the first player ever in T20 history to hit five consecutive sixes in a run-chase (20th over).
