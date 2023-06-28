Top Batters In ODI World Cup History | PHOTOS

28 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in ODI World Cup scoring 2278 runs.

Australia's Ricky Ponting played the most ODI World Cup matches(46).

Chris Gayle smashed the most sixes (49) in the tournament.

The second double ton was slammed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill

The tournament witnessed 196 centuries where India's Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar smashed 6-6 tons. Most by an individual.

ODI World Cup has witnessed two double tons and Chris Gayle smashed one of them.

