Top 10 Bowlers with Highest Number of Wickets in IPL History
08 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Yuzvendra Chahal (India) 183 Wickets
Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) 183 Wickets
Piyush Chawla (India) 174 Wickets
Amit Mishra (India) 172 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 171 Wickets
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) 170 Wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) 163 Wickets
Sunil Narine (West Indies) 159 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja (India) 147 Wickets
