Top 10 Bowlers with Highest Number of Wickets in IPL History

08 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Yuzvendra Chahal (India) 183 Wickets

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) 183 Wickets

Piyush Chawla (India) 174 Wickets

Amit Mishra (India) 172 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 171 Wickets

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) 170 Wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) 163 Wickets

Sunil Narine (West Indies) 159 Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja (India) 147 Wickets

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Players To Watch Out For

 Find Out More