As per several reports, there has been several instances of human rights violations with workers who built Qatar's stadium.
23 Nov, 2022
Qatar, being a host country, carries an anti-LGBTQ stance, which has been problematic to say the least.
23 Nov, 2022
Rampant corruption in FIFA has been one of the main reasons of criticism among fans.
23 Nov, 2022
Climate researchers have said the claim of carbon neutrality was false and the emissions from the stadiums will be harmful indeed.
23 Nov, 2022
