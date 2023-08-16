Stokes Has Come Out of Retirement For ODI WC.
16 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
'Captain' Bumrah & Co. Have Reached Ireland
In-Form Prithvi Shaw Has Picked up an Injury & Has Been Ruled Out of The County Season.
Reports Suggest Tilak Varma is Very Much in The Reckoning to Get Picked For Asia Cup.
Wahab Riaz Has Retored From International Cricket.
Naseem Shah Would be Available For Afhghanistan Series.
Pant Has Started Batting After Recovery.
