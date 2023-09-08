Top Excercises For Ripped Body Like Virat Kohli
08 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Clean and jerks - It's a great full -body exercise to improve your athletic performance and build muscle strength.
Dumbbell lunges with knee raises - In this dynamic variation of lunges, Kohli demonstrates how you can work your lower body all at once.
Snatch - It works on your whole body, helping you build explosive power, speed and balance. This one is performed in one seamless movement.
Squat Jerk - It is a great workout for your legs and also helps improve shoulder mobility.
Clap Pushups - These are countless pushup variations, but this one is sprctacular demonstration of upper body and core strength.
