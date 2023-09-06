Top Exercises For Skinny Boys For Hardik Pandya-Like Physique
06 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Chalk out a fitness routine by incorporating squats and deadlifts which are the cornerstone of muscle building.
Your dumbbell press should be on point as to have a perfect chest and shoulders.
Focus on pull-ups to enhance your back and biceps. It will help you build a v-shaped torso like Hardik Pandya's.
You should have planks and leg exercises in your daily routine that will strengthen your core, boosting stability and balance.
Do more push-ups and their variations to achieve upper body strength.
One should ensure overall fitness and stamina are maintained with regular cardiovascular exercises like cycling, etc.
In fitness, diet is the most important thing. A well-balanced diet along with exercise is a must to get a proper physique.
To get a Hardik Pandya-like physique, an individual must ensure consistency in diet as well as in his fitness routine.
