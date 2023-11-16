Top Football Players and Their Unusual Superstitions
16 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Let's take a look at some of the top football players and their unusual superstitions during the game or before the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo: The star footballer has been observed entering the field with his right foot first.
Luis Suarez: The Uruguayan often smells tattoos on his hands every time he enters the field.
Mesut Ozil: The former Gunners star prepares for matches by tying several knots into his boots repeatedly and also puts on his right boots first.
John Terry: The former Chelsea captain has admitted that he is very superstitious, and if his team wins a game, he adds onto his next superstition.
Phil Jones: The Manchester United defender admitted that he has a pre-match ritual. Jhones said that if they were at home and their name on the fixture list was on the left, then he would put his left sock on first. If they were away, he’d put his right sock on first.
Jack Grealish: During Aston Villa’s 2018–19 promotion-winning season, the footballer kept wearing the same pair of shoes. He changed after the club achieved a place in the Premier League.
