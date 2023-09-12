Paul Pogba To Diego Maradona - 7 Top Footballers Who Faced Doping Bans
12 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Manchester United goalie Andre Onana was handed a 12-month ban by UEFA in February 2021, after he tested positive for the banned substance Furosemide.
Tipped as one of the promising stars, Chelsea's Adrian Mutu faced a seventh-month ban for cocaine in 2004.
Former Argentina captain and World Cup winner Diego Maradona tested positive for cocaine in 1991. The then Napoli star was handed a 15-month ban and a $70,000 fine. He also tested positive for ephedrine during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.
Mark Bosnich, former Chelsea goalkeeper tested positive for Cocaine in September 2002 and was banned for nine months from football.
Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure tested positive for a banned substance in 2009 and was handed a six-month ban.
France football star Samir Nasri was banned in 2018 after he was found guilty for a 2016 anti-doping violation. He was handed a six-month ban.
One of the successful coaches now, Pep Guardiola served a four-month ban in 2001 for consuming a banned substance Nandrolone. He was playing for Brescia at the time.
Juventus forward Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after failing a dope test. Elevated levels of testosterone was found in Pogba's system.
