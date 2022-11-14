The French midfielder will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.
14 Nov, 2022
The Argentine midfielder will miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery following a hamstring injury.
14 Nov, 2022
Left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb which will force him to miss the World Cup.
14 Nov, 2022
The France midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September and will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022.
14 Nov, 2022
Japan's Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after being injured in an English Championship game. He damaged an Achilles tendon playing for Huddersfield against Sunderland.
14 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!