Paul Pogba

The French midfielder will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

14 Nov, 2022

India.com Sports Desk

Giovani Lo Celso

The Argentine midfielder will miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery following a hamstring injury.

14 Nov, 2022

Ben Chilwell

Left-back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb which will force him to miss the World Cup.

14 Nov, 2022

Boubacar Kamara

The France midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September and will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022.

14 Nov, 2022

Yuta Nakayama

Japan's Yuta Nakayama will miss the World Cup after being injured in an English Championship game. He damaged an Achilles tendon playing for Huddersfield against Sunderland.

14 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Check Validity, Added Benefits

 Find Out More