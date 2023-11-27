Anup Kumar from U Mumba was the best raider of season 1 which was held in 2014 as he got 169 raid points.
Kashiling Adake was the best raider of season 2 in 2015 as the Dabang Delhi K C raider earned 117 raid points.
Pardeep Narwal from Patna Pirates was the best raider in 2016 as he got 121 raid points in the season.
Rahul Chaudhari from Telugu Titans was the best raider in season four which was played in June, 2016. He earner 150 points
Pardeep Narwal was the best raider of season five which was played in 2017. He earned 369 raid points for his franchise Patna Pirates.
Pawan Kumar had earned 282 raid points for Bengaluru Bulls which was the highest in season 6.
Pawan Kumar with 360 raid points for Bengaluru Bulls was the best raider in season 7 as well.
Pawan Sehrawat was the best raider in 2021-22 as he got 320 raid points while playing for Bengaluru bulls.
Arjun Deshwal from Jaipur Pink Panthers was the best raider of last season as he scored 297 points from his raid.
