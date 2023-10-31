Top Run Scorers In First 10 Overs In The ICC World Cup 2023
Scoring runs in the initial 10 overs of the game can be very crucial in both innings. Here are the batsmen who got off to a fiery start.
Currently leading the Indian side Rohit Sharma is a powerhouse opening the innings at the ICC World Cup.
The hitman has scored 200+ runs with a mind-blowing strike rate of 125 in the first 10 overs of the game.
Australia's key batsman David Warner has been a star of the show at the ICC World Cup with his brilliant batting performance.
The Aussie has a strike rate of 120.8 and scored 174 runs in the ICC World Cup game in the initial 10 overs of the game.
The young gun from Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is known to give his team a blazing start through his innings.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in a fine touch of scoring runs in the first 10 overs. The Afghan batter scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 100.8 in the ICC World Cup 2023 edition.
Yet another talented left-handed batsman from New Zealand is Devon Conway who is known for his elegance while batting.
Conway gets to a fiery start in the initial 10 overs of the game where he has smashed the bowlers for 125 runs with a strike rate of 100.8 in the ICC World Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023, PAK vs BAN: Battles To Watch Out For