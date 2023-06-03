"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Kohli.
"Heartbreaking news from Odisha about the devastating train accident. My heart goes out to all those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Please, let's all extend our support and prayers to them. May the injured recover swiftly," tweeted Bindra.
"Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured," wrote Sehwag.
"Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident," tweeted Pathan.
"Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident" tweeted Shreays Iyer
"Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest" tweeted Harbhajan.
"Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha. Passenger safety must be prioritised. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for smooth recovery of the injured" Venkatesh Prasad.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss Tips: 6 Everyday Habits to Swear By