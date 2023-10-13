7 Unbelievable Cricket Stats That Sounds Fake But Are True
Virat Kohli has played 500 International matches and not one of them has been played in Pakistan.
Sachin Tendulkar took more 5-wicket hauls than Shane Warne in One-Day Cricket.
New Zealand bowler Tim Southee has hit more test match sixes than AB de Villiers.
Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq scored the second fastest test match century but never managed an International white ball Ton.
Daniel Vettori, Ajit Agarkar, Shahid Afridi and Jason Holder all have scored more Test 100s in the 4th innings than Steve Smith.
England's cricketer Stuart Broad has played 29 more Test matches than Bangladesh despite making his debut 7 years after they received Test status.
MS Dhoni scored 16 centuries in his International career and not a single one came outside of Asia.
